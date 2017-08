BRIEF-Enterprise reports Q2 earnings per share $0.30

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Enterprise Products Partners Lp

* Enterprise reports results for second quarter 2017

* Q2 earnings per share $0.30

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Enterprise Products Partners LP - Qtrly revenue $6,607.6 million versus $5,617.8 million

* Q2 revenue view $6.60 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Enterprise Products Partners LP - Currently expect the PDH Plant to begin initial operations in September 2017

* Enterprise Products Partners LP - NGL Pipelines & Services produced total fee-based processing volumes were 4.7 bcf/d in the second quarter of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: