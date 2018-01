Jan 23 (Reuters) - Entertainment Network India Ltd :

* SAYS ISSUED UNSECURED COMMERCIAL PAPERS TO BNP PARIBAS; AMOUNT RAISED IS 1.03 BILLION RUPEES

* SAYS MATURITY VALUE OF COMMERCIAL PAPERS IS 1.10 BILLION RUPEES

* PROCEEDS FROM COMMERCIAL PAPERS WILL BE USED FOR REPAYMENT OF OTHER OUTSTANDING COMMERCIAL PAPERS WHEN THEY MATURE