BRIEF-Entertainment One ‍anticipates full year financial performance will be in line with expectations

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Entertainment One Ltd

* ‍ANTICIPATES FULL YEAR FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WILL BE IN LINE WITH MANAGEMENT EXPECTATIONS WITH A SIMILAR H1/H2 WEIGHTING TO FY17​

* ‍INDEPENDENT LIBRARY VALUATION INCREASED TO US$1.7 BILLION (2016: US$1.5 BILLION)​

* HY ‍PEPPA PIG RETAIL REVENUES CONTINUE TO PERFORM WELL IN ESTABLISHED TERRITORIES, WITH GROWING MOMENTUM IN ITS NEWER MARKETS SUCH AS US AND CHINA​

* ‍NET DEBT: EBITDA IS ANTICIPATED TO BE AROUND 1.2X AT END OF FY18 FINANCIAL YEAR​