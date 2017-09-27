BRIEF-Entertainment One says 61.81 pct votes at AGM back directors' remuneration report

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Entertainment One Ltd:

* Entertainment one ltd - 61.81 percent votes cast at agm back directors’ remuneration report

* Entertainment one ltd - 52.64 percent votes cast at agm in favour of directors’ remuneration policy

* Entertainment one ltd - 57.59 percent votes cast at agm in favour of approval of amendments to long term incentive plan

* Entertainment one ltd - 54.79 percent votes cast at agm in favour of approval of grant of ceo’s special award

* Entertainment one - “will reflect on feedback that it has received from shareholders and will continue to engage actively with shareholders and investors” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)