Nov 24 (Reuters) - ENTRA ASA:

* ‍CONTEMPLATING A BOND ISSUE WITH EXPECTED TENOR OF FIVE YEARS. A TRANSACTION MAY FOLLOW, SUBJECT TO MARKET CONDITIONS​

* ‍ENTRA HAS MANDATED DNB AND HANDELSBANKEN TO ARRANGE FOR CONTEMPLATED BOND ISSUE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)