March 8 (Reuters) - Entra Asa:

* REG-ENTRA ASA : ENTRA ISSUES COMMERCIAL PAPER

* HAS ISSUED A NEW COMMERCIAL PAPER ISIN NO0010818776 WITH TERM FROM 12.03.2018 TO 12.07.2018.​

* ‍COUPON IS 1.17% P.A. AND FIRST TRANCHE AMOUNTS TO NOK 400,000,000.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)