Jan 31 (Reuters) - ENTRA ASA:

* REG-ENTRA ASA : RE-OPENING OF BOND ISSUE

* ‍ RE-OPENED FLOATING RATE NOTE (ISIN NO0010811649, MATURITY 14.10.2022) WITH NOK 300,000,000​

* ‍RE-OPENED FLOATING RATE NOTE WITH NOK 300,000,000 AT AN ISSUE PRICE OF 100.32%​

* ‍TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AFTER THIS TRANSACTION IS NOK 1,300,000,000.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)