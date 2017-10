Oct 20 (Reuters) - ENTRA ASA

* REG-ENTRA ASA : ENTRA ASA RE-OPENS COMMERCIAL PAPER ISSUE ENTRA23

* ‍HAS RE-OPENED COMMERCIAL PAPER ISSUE ENTRA23 (ISIN NO0010808173, MATURITY 12.10.2018) WITH NOK 200,000,000​

* ‍TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AFTER THIS TRANSACTION IS NOK 500,000,000​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)