* Entrée Resources announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Entree Resources-total corporate costs, which include marketing, compliance costs, remain estimated to be between $1.6 million and $1.8 million for 2017 year

* Entree Resources Ltd - Q2 2017 net loss from continuing operations, was $0.6 million as compared to $0.7 million