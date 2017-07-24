BRIEF-Envestnet Inc says units entered into second amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing

July 24 (Reuters) - Envestnet Inc

* Envestnet Inc - on July 18 units entered into a second amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing

* Envestnet Inc - banks agreed to provide to Envestnet revolving credit commitments in amount of up to $350 million which amount may be increased by $50 million

* Envestnet Inc - second amended and restated credit agreement also includes a $5 million subfacility for issuance of letters of credit