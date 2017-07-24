FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
13 days ago
July 24, 2017 / 8:13 PM / 13 days ago

BRIEF-Envestnet Inc says units entered into second amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Envestnet Inc

* Envestnet Inc - on July 18 units entered into a second amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing

* Envestnet Inc - banks agreed to provide to Envestnet revolving credit commitments in amount of up to $350 million which amount may be increased by $50 million

* Envestnet Inc - second amended and restated credit agreement also includes a $5 million subfacility for issuance of letters of credit Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2vCrctP] Further company coverage:

