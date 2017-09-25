BRIEF-Envestnet to acquire FolioDynamix

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Envestnet Inc
* Envestnet to acquire FolioDynamix
* Envestnet Inc - envestnet will acquire FolioDynamix in a cash transaction for $195 million
* Envestnet Inc - consolidating transaction is immediately accretive to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income per share
* Envestnet Inc - as part of transaction, envestnet expects to acquire tax benefits valued at approximately $10 million
* Envestnet Inc - transaction will be funded by a combination of cash on Envestnet’s balance sheet and borrowings under its revolving credit facility
* Envestnet Inc - expects to achieve about $20 million from deal in identified cost synergies, within 36 months of closing