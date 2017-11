Nov 15 (Reuters) - Envictus International Holdings Ltd

* ‍announces proposed acquisition of 100% of total issued and paid-up shares of motivage sdn bhd​

* Deal for 24 million rgt‍​

* Unit to buy 100 percent stake in ‍ in Motivage Sdn Bhd from Khor Sin Kok and Khor Guat Bee​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: