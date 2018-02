Feb 12 (Reuters) - Envirostar Inc:

* ENVIROSTAR SAYS ON FEB 8, CO, AMONG OTHERS ENTERED INTO THIRD AMENDMENT AND RATIFICATION OF CREDIT AGREEMENT AND OTHER LOAN DOCUMENTS - SEC FILING

* ENVIROSTAR INC - AMENDMENT INCREASES COMMITMENT UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT TO $27.2 MILLION BY INCREASING MAXIMUM AMOUNT UNDER LINE OF CREDIT TO $20 MILLION Source text: (bit.ly/2stDgA5) Further company coverage: