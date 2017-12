BRIEF-Envision Healthcare Agrees To Final Settlement With U.S. Department Of Justice

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Envision Healthcare Corp:

* ENVISION HEALTHCARE SAYS ON DEC 19, CO, UNITS AGREED TO FINAL SETTLEMENT WITH U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE - SEC FILING

* ENVISION HEALTHCARE CORP - ‍AGREED TO PAY APPROXIMATELY $31 MILLION TO RESOLVE ALL FEDERAL GOVERNMENT CIVIL CLAIMS RELATED TO DOJ INVESTIGATION

* ENVISION HEALTHCARE - SETTLEMENT RESOLVES INVESTIGATION INTO SERVICES PROVIDED BY CO'S UNIT AT HOSPITALS AFFILIATED WITH HEALTH MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATES Source text: (bit.ly/2BM8ZzR) Further company coverage: