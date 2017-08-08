FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
BRIEF-Envision Healthcare to sell American Medical Response in a deal for ‍$2.4 bln
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
August 8, 2017 / 10:45 AM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Envision Healthcare to sell American Medical Response in a deal for ‍$2.4 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Envision Healthcare Corp

* Envision Healthcare to sell American Medical Response

* Envision Healthcare Corp - ‍transaction will be structured as a cash acquisition of AMR from Envision valued at $2.4 billion.​

* Envision Healthcare Corp - deal for ‍$2.4 billion​

* Envision Healthcare Corp - ‍ upon completion of transaction, combined company will adopt a new name​

* Envision Healthcare Corp - Fred Buttrell will continue as president and chief executive officer of Air Medical division​

* Envision Healthcare - after closing of deal, AMR and AMGH to continue to support operations from locations in Greenwood Village, CO, Lewisville, TX​

* Envision Healthcare Corp - ‍edward Van Horne will continue as president and chief executive officer of AMR division​

* Envision Healthcare - ‍michael Preissler, chief financial officer at AMGH, Thomas Cook, general counsel at AMGH, will serve in same roles for combined co​

* Envision Healthcare Corp - Michael Preissler, CFO at AMGH, and Thomas Cook, general counsel at AMGH, will serve in same roles for combined company​

* Envision Healthcare - ‍preferred equity financing for deal being provided by KKR primarily through North America Xi Fund, by Koch Equity Development LLC​

* Envision Healthcare Corp - entered agreement under which Air Medical Group Holdings and American Medical Response will combine​

* Envision Healthcare Corp - ‍co and an entity controlled by funds affiliated with KKR have entered into a definitive agreement​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.