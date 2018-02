Feb 21 (Reuters) - EnWave Corp:

* ENWAVE ACQUIRES REMAINING 49% NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST IN NUTRADRIED LLP

* ENWAVE CORP - TOTAL CASH CONSIDERATION FOR ACQUISITION WAS $1.8 MILLION

* ENWAVE CORP - EXPECTS NUTRADRIED TO CONTINUE CONTRIBUTING POSITIVE EARNINGS, REVENUE GROWTH AND CASH FLOW FOR COMPANY