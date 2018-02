Feb 27 (Reuters) - Enwave Corp:

* ENWAVE EXPANDS AGREEMENT WITH TILRAY PROVIDING FOR CANNABIS DRYING IN PORTUGAL

* ENWAVE - ‍ TO EXERCISE OPTION. TILRAY MUST SUBMIT PURCHASE ORDER FOR LARGE-SCALE REVENUE MACHINERY IN H1 OF 2018, AND PAY DEPOSIT REQUIRED THEREUNDER​

* ENWAVE CORP - ‍ALL OTHER TERMS OF OPTION ARE CONFIDENTIAL​