Feb 26 (Reuters) - Enwave Corp:

* ENWAVE SIGNS COMMERCIAL ROYALTY-BEARING LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH NOMAD NUTRITION LIMITED TO PRODUCE READY-TO-EAT MEALS IN CANADA, RECEIVES PURCHASE ORDER FOR RADIANT ENERGY VACUUM MACHINERY

* NOMAD TO PAY CO UNDISCLOSED ROYALTY ON REVENUE FROM SALES OF PRODUCTS IN EXCHANGE FOR RIGHT TO MANUFACTURE SPECIFIC PRODUCTS IN CANADA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: