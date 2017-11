Nov 14 (Reuters) - ENZYMATICA AB (PUBL):

* ‍COLDZYME DEACTIVATED VIRUSES TESTED AND PREVENTED VIRAL-INDUCED CYTOPATHIC EFFECT BY 64.5 TO 99.9 %​

* SAYS ‍RESULTS INDICATE COLDZYME MIGHT HAVE CLINICAL BENEFITS IN PREVENTION AND TREATMENT OF COMMON COLD​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)