Nov 1 (Reuters) - ENZYMATICA AB (PUBL):

* Q3 NET SALES SEK ‍24.8​ MILLION VERSUS SEK 11.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 OPERATING LOSS SEK ‍2.2​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 7.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS IN Q4 CANNOT EXPECT SALES TO GROW AT A PACE CORRESPONDING TO PERFORMANCE IN Q3​