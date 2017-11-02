FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-EOG Resources posts Q3 adj. earnings per share $0.19
November 2, 2017 / 9:30 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

BRIEF-EOG Resources posts Q3 adj. earnings per share $0.19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - EOG Resources Inc

* EOG resources announces third quarter 2017 results; announces two new premium oil plays adding 800 net premium well locations and 750 mmboe estimated net resource potential

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.19

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.17 including items

* EOG Resources Inc - qtrly total net operating revenues $‍2.64​ billion versus $2.12 billion

* EOG Resources Inc - ‍EOG grew Q3 total crude oil volumes 16 percent to 327,900 barrels of oil per day (BOPD)​

* EOG Resources Inc - EOG now expects to complete approximately 505 net wells in 2017, an increase from its original outlook of 480 net wells‍​

* EOG Resources Inc - production curtailments,completion delays due to hurricane Harvey reduced crude oil volumes about 15,000 BOPD during quarter‍​

* EOG Resources Inc - expects to grow 2017 U.S. oil production 20 percent within discretionary cash flow including dividends

* Q3 revenue view $2.59 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

