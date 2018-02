BRIEF-EOG Resources Q4 Earnings Per Share $4.20

Feb 27 (Reuters) - EOG Resources Inc:

* EOG RESOURCES REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS AND ANNOUNCES 2018 CAPITAL PROGRAM

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.69

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.20

* ‍RAISES COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND 10 PERCENT​

* ‍EXPECTS TO EARN DOUBLE-DIGIT ROCE IN 2018​

* ‍CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM $5.4 TO $5.8 BILLION​

* ‍AT YEAR-END 2017, TOTAL COMPANY NET PROVED RESERVES WERE 2,527 MILLION BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT​

* QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUES $‍3,340.4​ MILLION VERSUS $2,402 MILLION