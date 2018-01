Jan 3 (Reuters) - Eoh Holdings Ltd:

* FINANCIAL IMPACT OF FINALISATION OF SELL-BACK AND UNWINDING OF ACQUISITION OF GCT GROUP OF COMPANIES AND WITHDRAWAL OF CAUTIONARY

* UNWINDING IS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN A NON-CASH, ONCE-OFF REDUCTION IN CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS OF R385 MILLION FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 JULY 2018

* ‍NO IMPACT ON HEADLINE EARNINGS IS EXPECTED​