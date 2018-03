Feb 28 (Reuters) - Ep Energy Corp:

* EP ENERGY ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.29

* Q4 ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.07

* ‍FOR YEAR ENDED DEC 31, 2017, AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION WAS 82.3 MBOE/D​

* ‍Q4 2017 AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION WAS 80.6 MBOE/D, INCLUDING 43.6 MBBLS/D OF OIL​

* ‍EP ENERGY IS REAFFIRMING ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018​

* SEES 77 MBOE/D TO 79 MBOE/D OF ‍TOTAL PRODUCTION IN Q1​

* SEES 43 MBBLS/D TO 44 MBBLS/D ‍OIL PRODUCTION IN Q1​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: