Dec 22 (Reuters) - Ep Energy Corp:

* EP ENERGY ANNOUNCES ENTRY INTO SUPPLEMENTAL INDENTURE TO INDENTURE GOVERNING 9.375% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2020 REMOVING RESTRICTIVE COVENANTS

* EP ENERGY LLC SAYS SUPPLEMENTAL INDENTURE ELIMINATES SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF RESTRICTIVE COVENANTS & CERTAIN EVENTS OF DEFAULT FROM INDENTURE