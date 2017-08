BRIEF-Epam Systems Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.68

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Epam Systems Inc

* Epam reports results for second quarter 2017

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.80

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.68

* Q2 revenue $349 million versus I/B/E/S view $342 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share at least $2.57

* Sees Q3 revenue at least $367 million

* Revenue growth for fiscal 2017 will now be at least 23%

* For full year, expect GAAP income from operations to now be in range of 12% to 13% of revenue

* For full year, sees non-GAAP income from operations to now be in range of 16% to 17% of revenue

* For Q3, we expect GAAP income from operations to be in range of 11.5% to 12.5% of revenue

* For Q3 we expect non-GAAP income from operations to be in range of 15.5% to 16.5% of revenue

* Expect GAAP diluted EPS will be at least $0.68 for Q3

* Non-GAAP diluted EPS will be at least $0.84 for Q3

* Non-GAAP diluted EPS will now be at least $3.29 for full year

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.43, revenue view $1.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.90, revenue view $362.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: