Sept 28 (Reuters) - Epe Capital Partners Ltd

* FY ‍NET ASSET VALUE INCREASED TO R1.87 BILLION AND NAV PER SHARE TO R10.37​

* ‍COMMITTED CAPITAL OF R682 MILLION AT 30 JUNE 2017, INCREASED TO R1.3 BILLION POST YEAR-END​

* ‍FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 105.2 MILLION RAND