BRIEF-EPI (Holdings) announces units' limited partnership agreement​

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Epi (Holdings) Ltd:

* ‍Mega Link Hengtian (Xiamen), Mega Link Hengtian LLP, China Overseas Hengtai & China Overseas Smart City entered limited partnership agreement​

* Limited partnership’s ‍total capital commitment is RMB120 million

* Limited partnership stake about 0.41 percent & 0.43 percent to be held by China Overseas Hengtai & Mega Link Hengtian (Xiamen), respectively

* Limited partnership stake about 48.33 percent & 50.83 percent to be held by China Overseas Smart City & Mega Link Hengtian LLP, respectively