Nov 16 (Reuters) - Epicore Bionetworks Inc

* Epicore Bionetworks Inc reports results for Q1 fiscal year 2018 for the quarter ended 30 september 2017, in us dollars

* Q1 revenue rose 15 percent to $2.8 million

* Qtrly basic EPS $0.014