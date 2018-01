Jan 18 (Reuters) - Episurf Medical Ab:

* EPISURF MEDICAL RECEIVES MARKET APPROVAL IN ISRAEL AND SIGNS DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR THE ISRAELI MARKET

* ‍ISRAELI MINISTRY OF HEALTH HAS APPROVED EPISURF MEDICAL‘S EPISEALER® KNEE PRODUCTS FOR ISRAELI MARKET​

* ‍HAS ENTERED INTO A DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR ISRAELI MARKET WITH AMI TECHNOLOGIES LTD.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)