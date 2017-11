Nov 28 (Reuters) - ‍EPIX:

* SAYS REACHED A DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT THAT WILL MAKE EPIX AVAILABLE ON A SUBSCRIPTION BASIS TO COMCAST‘S X1 VIDEO CUSTOMERS IN EARLY 2018​

* SAYS SPECIFIC TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED​

* SAYS ‍EPIX WILL ALSO BE AVAILABLE LIVE AND ON DEMAND THROUGH XFINITY STREAM APP TO EPIX SUBSCRIBERS​