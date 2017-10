Sept 13 (Reuters) - Epizyme Inc

* Epizyme announces proposed public offering of common stock

* Epizyme Inc says ‍intends to offer and sell $120 million of shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering​

* Epizyme-Will use ‍net proceeds from this offering,existing cash, cash equivalents,marketable securities,to fund development costs of tazemetostat outside Japan​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: