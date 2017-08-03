FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 days ago
BRIEF-Eplus units enter amendment no. 5 to amended, restated agreement for wholesale financing
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
August 3, 2017 / 10:39 AM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Eplus units enter amendment no. 5 to amended, restated agreement for wholesale financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Eplus Inc:

* Eplus Inc- ‍on July 27, co's units entered amendment no. 5 to amended and restated agreement for wholesale financing and business financing agreement​

* Eplus- ‍amendment to credit facility temporarily increases aggregate limit of two components to $325.0 million from date of agreement through oct 25, 2017​

* Eplus- amendment provides units an election beginning july 1 in each subsequent year to temporarily increase aggregate limit of components to $325.0 million​

* Eplus inc - units entered into amendments to both agreements in connection with its credit facility - sec filing​ Source text: (bit.ly/2vldhLb) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.