Nov 20 (Reuters) - Epr Properties

* ‍EPR Properties prices offering of $150 million of 5.750 pct series G cumulative redeemable preferred shares​

* ‍Intends to use net proceeds of offering to redeem all of company’s 6.625 pct series F cumulative redeemable preferred shares​

* ‍Priced public offering of 6 million shares of its 5.750 pct series G cumulative redeemable preferred shares at $25.00 per share​