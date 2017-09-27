FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-EPR Properties says entered into a 2nd amended, restated and consolidated credit agreement​
#Bonds News
September 27, 2017 / 8:35 PM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-EPR Properties says entered into a 2nd amended, restated and consolidated credit agreement​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - EPR Properties

* EPR Properties says ‍on September 27, 2017, EPR Properties entered into a second amended, restated and consolidated credit agreement​ - SEC filing

* EPR Properties- amended credit agreement provides for an extension of credit not to exceed $1.4 billion

* EPR Properties - amendment ‍provides for a $1.0 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility and a $400.0 million senior unsecured term loan facility​

* EPR Properties - new revolving credit facility matures on february 21, 2022

* EPR Properties - new term loan facility matures on February 21, 2023 Source text: (bit.ly/2yuje6H) Further company coverage:

