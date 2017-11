Nov 8 (Reuters) - EPR Properties:

* EPR Properties - total revenue was $151.4 million for the third quarter of 2017, representing a 21pct rise from $125.6 million for same quarter in 2016‍​

* EPR Properties - qtrly FFO per common share diluted $1.22‍​

* EPR Properties - 2018 guidance for ffo as adjusted per diluted share of a range of $5.33 to $5.48