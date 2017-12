Dec 4 (Reuters) - EQS GROUP AG:

* ‍IS IN EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATION WITH A PROVIDER OF CORPORATE COMPLIANCE SOFTWARE

* ‍DECIDES ON CAPITAL INCREASE FROM AUTHORIZED CAPITAL BY WAY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT​

* ‍THERE IS NO ASSURANCE THAT TRANSACTION WILL BE EXECUTED​

* TO INCREASE CAPITAL TO UP TO EUR 1.4 MILLION BY ISSUANCE OF UP TO 130,897 NEW SHARES