June 7 (Reuters) - DGC One AB

* Private equity firm EQT says has bought 85.2 pct of shares in DGC One

* EQT bids 250 SEK/share for DGC One

* EQT says offer values DGC One at around 2.3 bln SEK($265.44 million)

* Offer represents 59 pct premium to DGC's closing price of 157 SEK/share on Monday

* DGC One says board recommends EQT's 250 sek/share offer for the firm ($1 = 8.6648 Swedish crowns)