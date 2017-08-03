FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-EQT Midstream amends, restates existing unsecured $750 mln revolving credit agreement
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
#Bonds News
August 3, 2017 / 11:09 AM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-EQT Midstream amends, restates existing unsecured $750 mln revolving credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Eqt Midstream Partners Lp:

* EQT Midstream Partners Lp- ‍ on July 31, co amended and restated existing unsecured $750 million revolving credit agreement, dated as of Feb 18, 2014

* EQT Midstream Partners Lp - ‍second amended and restated credit agreement matures on July 31, 2022​

* EQT Midstream Partners- under second amended agreement, co may obtain loans amount not to exceed $1 billion outstanding at any time - SEC filing​

* EQT Midstream Partners - proceeds of loans made under amended, restated credit agreement to be used for working capital, capital expenditures, among others

* EQT Midstream Partners Lp -agreement has feature allowing EQM to increase available revolving commitments under facility by upto additional $500 million Source text: (bit.ly/2hqwS7e) Further company coverage:

