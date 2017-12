Dec 13 (Reuters) - EQT GP Holdings LP:

* EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS- RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS INVESTMENTS IN ORGANIC PROJECTS EXPECTED TO TOTAL ABOUT $260 MILLION IN 2018

* EQT MIDSTREAM-EXPECT CO'S INVESTMENTS IN ORGANIC PROJECTS, INCLUDING CAPITAL CONTRIBUTIONS TO MOUNTAIN VALLEY PIPELINE TO BE $1.4 TO $1.6 BILLION IN 2018