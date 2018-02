BRIEF-EQT qtrly diluted earnings per share $5.83

Feb 15 (Reuters) - EQT Corp:

* EQT REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2017 EARNINGS

* EQT CORP SEES ‍Q1 2018 TOTAL PRODUCTION SALES VOLUME 350 BCFE​ - 360 BCFE​

* EQT CORP SEES ‍Q1 2018 LIQUIDS SALES VOLUME, EXCLUDING ETHANE 3,230 MBBLS​ - 3,250 MBBLS​

* EQT CORP SEES ‍Q1 2018 ETHANE SALES VOLUME 1,540 MBBLS​ - 1,560 MBBLS​

* EQT CORP - QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.83

* EQT CORP SEES ‍Q1 2018 TOTAL LIQUIDS SALES VOLUME 4,770 MBBLS​ - 4,810 MBBLS​

* EQT CORP SEES ‍2018 TOTAL PRODUCTION SALES VOLUME 1,520 BCFE​ - 1,560 BCFE​

* EQT CORP SEES ‍2018 LIQUIDS SALES VOLUME, EXCLUDING ETHANE 12,300 MBBLS​ - 12,600 MBBLS​

* EQT CORP SEES ‍2018 ETHANE SALES VOLUME 4,900 MBBLS​ - 5,200 MBBLS​

* EQT CORP SEES ‍2018 TOTAL LIQUIDS SALES VOLUME 17,200 MBBLS​ - 17,800 MBBLS​

* EQT CORP SEES ‍ 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING CASH FLOW ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQT $ 2,650 MILLION - 2,750 MILLION ​

* EQT CORP - QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE FOR EQT CORP AND UNITS $1.13 BILLION VERSUS $379 MILLION

* EQT CORP SEES ‍2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING CASH FLOW ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQT PRODUCTION $ 2,300 MILLION - $2,350 MILLION ​

* EQT CORP - RECORDED DEFERRED TAX BENEFIT OF $1.2 BILLION IN Q4 TO REVALUE ITS EXISTING NET DEFERRED TAX LIABILITIES TO LOWER RATE

* EQT CORP QTRLY ‍ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.76​