BRIEF-EQT reports second quarter 2017 earnings

July 27 (Reuters) - Eqt Corp:
* EQT reports second quarter 2017 earnings
* Sees total production sales volume for Q3 2017 205 – 210 BCFE
* Sees total production sales volume for FY 2017 825 – 840 BCFE
* Q2 earnings per share $0.24
* Q2 revenue $631.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $664.7 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.06
* EQT production achieved sales volume of 198.1 Bcfe in the second quarter 2017, representing a 7 percent increase over Q2 last year
* Company's 2017 sales volume guidance has been reduced by 10 - 15 Bcfe as a result of suspension of company's Utica Test Program
* In anticipation of merger with Rice Energy, EQT has suspended its Utica Test Program
* Rice Energy transaction is expected to close in Q4 of 2017
* Operating revenue totaled $631.1 million for the second quarter 2017, which was $554.1 million higher than the second quarter 2016
* EQT Corp sees full year total liquids sales volume 19,050 - 19,650 Mbbls
* Eqt corp sees q3 total liquids sales volume 4,805 - 4,835 Mbbls Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: