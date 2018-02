Feb 12 (Reuters) - Equifax Inc:

* EQUIFAX INC - ‍HAS NAMED JAMIL FARSHCHI TO SERVE AS ITS CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER (CISO)​

* EQUIFAX INC - FARSHCHI PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CISO AT HOME DEPOT

* EQUIFAX INC - ‍FARSHCHI WILL ASSUME "COMPANY-WIDE LEADERSHIP OF WORK ALREADY UNDERWAY TO TRANSFORM COMPANY'S INFORMATION SECURITY PROGRAM"​