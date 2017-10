Sept 26 (Reuters) - Equifax Inc

* Equifax - Richard Smith will not receive annual bonus opportunity as described in his employment agreement for period ending Dec. 31, 2017‍​

* Equifax -decisions related to characterization of Smith's departure, obligations/benefits owed to be deferred till board completes review of 2017 data breach Source: (bit.ly/2xuZd2M) Further company coverage: