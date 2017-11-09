BRIEF-Equifax says expect to incur significant legal and other expenses associated with cybersecurity incident

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Equifax Inc

* Equifax Inc says incurred $4.7 million through September 30, 2017 and have estimated a range of additional costs between $56 million and $110 million

* Equifax Inc says expect to incur significant legal and other professional services expenses associated with the cybersecurity incident in future periods‍​

* Equifax - As of sept 30, not recorded receivable for costs incurred as co has not yet concluded that costs are reimbursable and probable of recovery under insurance coverage

* Equifax says Q3 revenue decline partly due to breach

* Equifax says some customers postponed new projects until co provides ‘assurances’ on security

* Equifax says many customers demanding security audits of its systems

* Equifax says cannot assure that all ‘potential causes’ of breach have been ‘identified and remediated’ Source text: (bit.ly/2AxtA7m) Further company coverage: