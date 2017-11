Nov 22 (Reuters) - EQUITA GROUP SPA IPO-EQ.MI:

* ‍INSTITUTIONAL PLACEMENT OF EQUITA GROUP SHARES HAS BEEN SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED​

* ‍OFFER PRICE EQUAL TO EUR 2.90 PER SHARE - APPROXIMATELY EUR 45.2 MILLION HAVE BEEN PLACED​

* ‍TRADING START DATE 23 NOVEMBER 2017​

* ‍DEMAND EQUAL TO ABOUT 2.5 TIMES OFFER​

* ‍POST IPO, FREE FLOAT WILL BE 31.2% OF SHARE CAPITAL AND 42.5% OF ORDINARY SHARES​