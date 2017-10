Aug 10 (Reuters) - Equitable Group Inc

* Equitable Group reports second quarter 2017 results and increases dividend

* Equitable Group Inc qtrly diluted earnings per share were $2.28

* Q2 earnings per share view C$2.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Equitable Group Inc - qtrly net interest income after provision for credit losses $78 million versus $66.9 million

* Equitable Group Inc - all figures in C$