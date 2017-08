Aug 10 (Reuters) - Equity Financial Holdings Inc-

* Equity Financial Holdings reports second quarter 2017 results and announces bank license application

* Equity Financial Holdings Inc - qtrly ‍net income $0.17 per share​

* Equity Financial Holdings Inc - qtrly ‍net interest income of $6.6 million up 8% compared to q1 2017 and up 81% over Q2 2016​