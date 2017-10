Oct 30 (Reuters) - EQUITY GROUP HOLDINGS:

* Q3 GROUP’S PBT OF 20.7 BILLION SHLLINGS AND PAT OF 14.6 BILLION SHILLINGS WERE MARGINALLY BELOW LAST YEAR’S RESULTS

* LOAN BOOK DECLINED MARGINALLY BY 2 PERCENT FROM 271.4 BILLION SHILLINGS TO 265.4 BILLION SHILLINGS IN Q3 ‍​

* EQUITY GROUP HOLDINGS PLC SAYS POSTED A GROWTH OF 11% IN ASSETS TO REACH 518.2 BLN SHILLINGS AT SEPT. 30‍​