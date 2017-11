Nov 2 (Reuters) - Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc

* Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc - ‍Board of directors has increased size of board by one director​

* Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc - ‍Elected Constance Freedman to fill vacancy created by increase in number of directors​

* Equity Lifestyle Properties- Approved setting annual dividend rate for 2018 at $2.20 per common share, increase of $0.25 over $1.95 per share for 2017​